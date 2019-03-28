Chichester Voices offer Lenten concert

Chichester Voices are offering Bob Chilcott’s modern setting of the St John Passion at their Lent concert on Thursday, April 4.

Spokesman David Russell said: “It features two professional soloists, taking the parts of the Evangelist and Jesus, together with a brass ensemble, viola, cello, timpani and organ.

“This is a beautiful, compelling piece employing a similar structure to the great Passions of J S Bach in that the narrative, sung by the tenor Evangelist, is sung in an arioso style that gains momentum as the drama unfolds.

“There are also five settings of Passiontide hymn texts which are designed to be sung by the choir and audience/congregation together.”

David added: “The choir sings four meditations that punctuate various points in the drama and also plays the part of the crowd or a group of soldiers who comment from time to time in short outbursts.

“The work will be sung without an interval and lasts about an hour.

“The concert is being given in aid of The Ripple Pond, a local charity which provides a self-help support network for the adult family members of physically or emotionally injured service personnel and veterans.

“The performance is at 7.30pm on Thursday, April 4 at St Thomas a Becket’s Church, Church Lane, Pagham, PO21 4NU.”

The concert will be conducted by Andrew Naylor, with Richard Allum at the organ.

Tickets are £12 (seniors and children concessions £10) and are available from Chichester Voices on 07900 098197.

Tickets can also be bought online at http://www.chichestervoices.org.uk, at the church and on the door.

