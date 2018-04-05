Cosgrave & Banks at Chichester Folk Song Club

Chichester Folk Song club’s next guests on Monday, April 9 are Cosgrave & Banks.

Spokesman Kerry Manning said: “This month’s guests are two talented Devon-based folk musicians who perform both traditional and contemporary music from across Britain and Europe in their own special style.

“Mike Cosgrave (accordion, guitar, whistle and vocals) and Steve Banks (fiddle, hardanger fiddle, vocals and guitar) are phenomenal musicians who promise to bring unexpected gems for our delight. Multi-instrumental playing and singing, all with a great sense of style and fun!”

The club meets at the The Chichester Inn in West Street, Chichester.It opens at 7.45pm. £5 (£2 members). http://www.chifolksongclub.co.uk



