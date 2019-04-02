Gabriel and Christian Garrick Quintet line up Chichester Jazz Club date

Chichester Jazz Club welcomes the Gabriel and Christian Garrick Quintet to The Pallant Suite, Freemason’s Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester on Friday, April 5 at 7.45pm.

The quintet comprises: Christian – strings, Gabriel – trumpet and flugelhorn, Mark Edwards – piano, Terry Pack – bass and Pete Cater – drums.

Club spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “Gabriel Garrick took up the trumpet aged seven and started gigging at an early age with his father and older brother. He has had exposure to a wealth of different musicians representing different genres since his early childhood. Gabriel leads various groups of his own and is director the Michael Garrick-founded Jazz Academy.

“Christian Garrick began violin aged five. At seven he met Stephane Grappelli at The Stables in Wavendon, an encounter that would influence him and his playing enormously.

“Christian is an improvising violinist, a composer and a bandleader and is active on the international concert circuit and on the London studio session scene. He is a professor of jazz and non-classical violin at three of London’s major music conservatoires.”

Admission: £15 guests, £8 members, students enjoy a special entry price of £5, reducing to £3 for student members. Student membership costs £5. For guests only, advance tickets: The Novium, 01243 775888.

Chichester City Band reaches finals of the National Brass Band Championships

"New creative heights" promised at 2019 Emsworth Arts Trail

Nova Scotia's Rose Cousins plays Brighton on tour

Southbourne will be Rachael McShane's last gig before her baby arrives

Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year

Nick Goss exhibition in Chichester