Glenn Miller night will help the Royal British Legion in Worthing

Worthing Theatres are offering the chance to support the work of the British Legion and enjoy some Glenn Miller classics at the same time.

Terry Steel is presenting the Glenn Miller show Miller Plays the Musicals at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing on November 18 at 3pm.

Spokesman Jon Pearson said: “As well as a feast of Glenn Miller, the Astor Big Band and Singers bring you big-band hits from the likes of Duke Ellington, Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald and the Ted Heath Band. There will also be tunes from West End Musicals such as Les Misérables, West Side Story, Chess, Oliver and more.

“The current Astor Big Band has been touring since 2014 and has been appointed as official touring show by the Royal British Legion. Their aim is to raise money for the Poppy Appeal, with special focus on RBL’s support for PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) sufferers.

“2018 is a key year for the Royal British Legion, as it marks the centenary of World War One Armistice. Therefore they will be presenting a special WWI tribute in the show including the songs used to recruit the troops and march them to war in 1914, with an introduction from a person of national significance in 1940. Also reflected will be the work done by the RBL with veterans from all conflicts.

“The Royal British Legion is raising money for their Poppy Appeal so they can continue to support veterans including those with post-traumatic stress disorder. There are around 6,000 modern day veterans from Afghanistan and Iraq who will – if they do not already – suffer from this terrible disability.

“274 veterans of the Falklands have already committed suicide and the only support they get is from the British Legion who need to raise an extra £250,000 a year just to provide care for those who are so badly affected that they have to live in sheltered accommodation.”

Astor Big Band leader Terry Steel said: “We have designed the show to appeal to lovers of the musicals as well as the core Glenn Miller fans by including big band arrangements of such things as Maria and Cool from West Side Story and I Dreamed a Dream­ from Les Misérables. We have a great selection of Glenn Miller hits and are incorporating a section to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One. This includes such numbers as Goodbye Dolly Grey and Pack up your Troubles so the audience can sing along!”

Tickets 01903 206206 and http://worthingtheatres.co.uk



