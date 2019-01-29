Guitarist Remi Harris to perform at Chichester Jazz Club

Guitarist Remi Harris performs at Chichester Jazz Club on February 1 as he travels to more than 60 theatres and music venues in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, plus a festival in the South of France.

Spokesman Dani Harris said: “With a variety of guitars and a ukulele, Remi will perform with a double bassist up and down the country from Hereford and Worcester, Shropshire and Birmingham to Guildford, Ullapool, Yorkshire and Penzance. In July he will return, by popular request, to Blauzac Festival, France.

“Remi’s music has reached new audiences and he continues to gain recognition for his virtuoso talent, with the recent honour of his first signature model from Fylde guitars. Roger Bucknall, a well-respected guitar luthier in the Lake District has handmade a Remi Harris model guitar, inspiring budding guitarists to recreate the unique Remi Harris sound.

“In his career to date, Remi has performed at the BBC Proms, Buckingham Palace, on the Chris Evans breakfast show with Jamie Cullum, Montreal Jazz Festival, on BBC 4 Television and live on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 3.

“From the day Remi was born his mother of French origin chose the name Remi, inspired by the musical scale DO-RE-MI. His first album is called Ninick in memory of his mother. Primarily self-taught with the help of his dad's guitar magazines and records, Remi started playing at the age of seven, initially inspired by rock and blues guitarists of the 60s and 70s such as Jimi Hendrix, Peter Green and Jimmy Page. In his late teens he developed an interest in jazz music, in particular artists such as Django Reinhardt, Wes Montgomery and Stan Getz. Since then he has an increasing following on YouTube and social media around the world and a growing reputation for blending all of his influences into his own individual style of playing.

“Concert goers will be treated to a spectacular night of virtuoso guitar playing - with influences from jazz, blues, rock’n'roll, funk and world Music. Musically the show is a reflection of Remi’s artistic influences – with repertoire ranging from Django Reinhardt to Jimi Hendrix and all things in between, including The Beatles, Peter Green and new compositions from his anticipated third album.”

The venue will be The Pallant Suite, Freemason’s Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1SY. Doors open 6.45pm, music starts at 7.45pm. Licensed bar. Free parking nearby.

