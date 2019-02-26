Heath Quartet join Chichester Chamber Concerts series

The Heath Quartet have stepped into the breach for Chichester’s popular monthly Chichester Chamber Concerts series.

Berlin-based Vision Quartet were scheduled to perform in the city on February 28, but had to pull out. The Heath Quartet will now fill the slot in the series’ usual venue, the Assembly Room, Chichester Council House.

Their programme will be: Haydn – String Quartet in D major, Opus 20, No 4; Ligeti – String Quartet No 2; and Beethoven – String Quartet Op 127.

Tickets, as always, are available from Chichester Festival Theatre.

Chamber concert series chairman Anna Hill said: “We are very disappointed that the Vision Quartet have had to cancel their concert in Chichester because of injury but we do hope to invite them again in the future.

“For our concert on February 28, we are very fortunate that the excellent, UK-based Heath Quartet are free and have agreed to play for us.

“The dynamic and charismatic Heath Quartet are fast earning a reputation as one of the most exciting British chamber ensembles of the moment. In May 2013 they became the first ensemble in 15 years to win the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Society’s Young Artists Award. Formed in 2002 at the Royal Northern College of Music they were selected for representation by YCAT, were awarded a Borletti-Buitoni Special Ensemble Scholarship and in 2012 won Ensemble Prize at the Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

“Their recording of Tippett’s string quartets (Wigmore Live) received widespread acclaim and won the 2016 GRAMOPHONE Chamber Disk of the Year. Notable performances in previous seasons have included a complete Beethoven Cycle at Kilkenny Festival.”

