Live Music

Here are some of the best places to listen to live music in Chichester

Following the unveiling of plans for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester — here are some of the top spots for musicophiles in the city.

Read more here: Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester

in West Street

1. The Chichester Inn

in West Street
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
in Priory Road

2. The Park Tavern

in Priory Road
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
in The Hornet

3. The Eastgate

in The Hornet
other
Buy a Photo
in The Hornet.

4. The Hornet Alehouse

in The Hornet.
Google Maps
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3