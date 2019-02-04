Jessie J and Grace Jones confirmed for Brighton & Hove Pride Festival 2019

Global artist Jessie J and legendary LGBTQ icon Grace Jones have been confirmed as headliners for LoveBN1Fest, part of Brighton & Hove Pride Festival 2019.

A spokesman said: “LoveBN1Fest, the Pride Sunday In The Park on Sunday 4th August 2019, is all set for another spectacular festival with the announcment of not one, but two, legendary headliners.

“First up is the sensational Jessie J. With her deep, soulful vocals and a sharp pop sense, Jessie has had a trio of U.K. Top Five albums – Who You Are, Alive, and Sweet Talker – as well as chart-topping singles including “Price Tag,” “Domino,” “Bang Bang,” and the brilliant “LaserLight,” featuring David Guetta.

“As well as global success with millions of record sales, Jessie is known for show-stopping performances in front of a global audience of billions at the London Olympics, Glastonbury festival and the Diamond Jubilee Concert as well as a full-blown Saturday night prime-time TV career as a judge on The Voice.

“Also taking to the stage at the UK’s biggest Pride Festival is iconic supermodel, Studio 54 superstar and muse to Andy Warhol, Grace Jones, who has lived the life most people only dream of. From a string of dance club hits like “I Need A Man”, “La Vie En Rose”, “My Jamaican Guy” and “Love on Top of Love (Killer Kiss)” produced by C&C Music Factory to the critically acclaimed albums “Warm Leatherette”, “Nightclubbing” and “Slave to the Rhythm”, her voice and the anthems are as ingrained in our memories as the strong female roles she created opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘Conan’ and Roger Moore in James Bond’s ‘A View To A Kill’.

“She has headlined almost every major festival across the word, has created more iconic ‘looks’ that amost anyone alive and famously hula-hooped at the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations. Prepare to scream “heeerrrrreee’s Grace!”

“LoveBN1Fest is all set to turn Sunday In The Park in to the most spectacular community and family festival.

“More artists and a schedule will appear on the Brighton Pride website over the coming weeks.

“Tickets for all Pride events are available only through the official Pride Ticket Shop at Pride-Tickets.org”

Brighton and Hove Pride is the UK’s biggest Pride Festival operated by Brighton Pride CIC, a not for profit community interest company. All tickets revenue raised goes directly to the operational and running costs of producing the Pride Festival, LGBTQ+ Pride Community Parade, Pride Village Party and community fundraising for the Rainbow Fund and Pride Social Impact Fund.

Pride has raised over £700,000 for the Rainbow Fund, the Pride Social Impact Fund, Pride Cultural Development Fund and new Pride Solidarity Fund in the last six years. The Rainbow Fund has a remit to receive donations and to use them to give grants to LGBT and HIV groups and organisations in Brighton and Hove. The Pride Social Impact Fund benefits local good causes giving grants to a range of local groups.”

Brighton & Hove Pride Weekend - 2nd-4th August 2019. Website: http://www.Brighton-Pride.org

