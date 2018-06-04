Keane to play special one-off gig

Battle Festival patron Tim Rice-Oxley will be joined by all of his Keane bandmates for a special acoustic show in Battle, East Sussex, this summer.

The event, on Saturday August 11 from 6.30pm, at Battle Abbey will raise funds towards Battle Festival’s education and community engagement work. Tickets go on sale on Thursday June 7.

This will be the first time in five years that all four Keane band members have played together.

Since 2013, Tom Chaplin has released his debut solo album The Wave and follow up Twelve Tales Of Christmas.

Tim and Jesse Quin have been working on their own projects, and together as Mt. Desolation, recently released their second album When The Night Calls.

Tim said: “Every year there’s an incredibly high calibre of performers and artists of all types at Battle Festival and this year we really wanted to join in and be a part of it! It’s also a great chance for us to play together again, doing what we love and supporting a cause that is very close to our hearts.”

Tim has been a patron of Battle Festival since 2014. He grew up in Battle and formed Keane with friends, singer Tom Chaplin and drummer Richard Hughes, later joined by bassist Jesse Quin. An Ivor Novello award-winning songwriter, as part of his work with Battle Festival Tim has given one-to-one mentoring to a number of talented young local musicians.

Last year Tim and Jesse brought their band Mt. Desolation to perform an intimate gig at St Mary’s Church in support of the festival, which was the first time the band had played live together in seven years. The fundraiser this August will be nearly two years to the day since Tim and Tom hosted a similar event for Battle Festival.

Tickets are £38.50 and will be on sale from 10am on Thursday June 7. Special guests to be announced.

To book visit www.battlefestival.co.uk.

Battle Festival 2018 runs throughout October and includes a plethora of events spanning music, visual art, literature, film, poetry, comedy, food, and family entertainment. This year’s programme is soon to be announced. For information visit www.battlefestival.co.uk