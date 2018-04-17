Littlehampton Players Operatic Society stage Guys and Dolls

Littlehampton Players Operatic Society’s next production will be the classic American musical Guys and Dolls.

The show runs at The Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton from Wednesday, April 25 to Saturday, April 28 with all performances starting at 7.30pm.

Society chairman Simon Smith said: “The musical, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, is based on short stories by the American writer, Damon Runyan.

“The show is focused on the shady underworld inhabited by inveterate gamblers, Sky Masterson, Nathan Detroit and their friends. Sky’s world is turned upside down by the arrival in their community of Sister Sarah Brown, a young, zealous missionary at the Save-a-Soul Mission.

“When Nathan bets him $1,000 that he cannot take Sarah to Cuba for dinner, Sky rises to the challenge. The show features some very well-known songs, including Luck be a Lady, Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat and I’ve Never Been In Love Before and a troupe of vaudeville singers and dancers.

“Our production features Ben Cassan (last seen for LPOS as Jesus in Godspell) as Sky Masterson, and Chichester University student, Chloe Shepherd as Sarah, Victoria Unsworth as Adelaide, and, in his first performance with LPOS, Robin Sheppard as Nathan. Two of LPOS’ young members, Oliver Shanks and James Mitchell take on the roles of Nicely-Nicely Johnson and Benny Southstreet respectively.”

Tickets: 01903 721860.

