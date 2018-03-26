Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir and Orchestra offer Good Friday concert.

The Armed Man, a mass for peace, will be the main work performed by Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir and Orchestra within its Good Friday concert.

The programme will also feature various additional choral and orchestral pieces.

Choir spokeswoman Madeleine Wadley said: “A poignant work, The Armed Man was composed by Sir Karl Jenkins, the Welsh musician and composer, originally in response to a commission for the millennium by the Royal Armouries.

“Dedicated to the victims of the crisis in Kosovo, it is based on the 15th-century French song L’homme Arme (The Armed Man) and demonstrates a contemporary example of the Christian Mass.

“This work was premiered at a Classic FM concert in 2000 at The Royal Albert Hall.

“The work is both a powerful and compelling account of the descent into war and its terrible consequence.

“A major choral work that captivates listeners with its haunting Benedictus, it uses both secular and sacred texts throughout.

“Lorna Moore, the choir’s popular local soprano, will perform as the soloist in The Armed Man and will also be singing O Divine Redeemer by Charles Gounod.

“The concert will as usual be conducted by musical director James Rushman, the original founder of The Edwin James Festival choir in 1998.”

It all comes at a busy and successful time for the flourishing choir.

Madeleine said: “With its roots originally in the church the choir has grown to become the large Littlehampton community choir it now is.

“With the motto ‘Music is Life’ at its heart, the choir is looking forward to its 20th birthday celebrations later this year.”

The Armed Man will be performed on Good Friday, March 30 at St. James’ Church, East Ham Road, Littlehampton with doors opening at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets can be obtained by contacting the box office on 01243 582330 or at the door on the night, priced at £8 for adults and £4 for children.

To date the choir has raised raised more than £135,000 from its concerts with funds donated to various local charities or local branches of national charities.

“The Good Friday concert is no exception and will be performed in support of Parkinson’s UK who support better care, various different treatments, therapies and quality of life so that no one has to face the disease alone. Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition for which currently there is no cure.

“The choir welcomes new members throughout the year with rehearsals taking place every Wednesday at St James Church Hall from 7.30pm onwards.”

