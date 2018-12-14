Louis Armstrong protege Enrico Tomasso plays Chichester

For their last concert of 2018, Chichester Jazz Club welcome The Enrico Tomasso Sextet, with Enrico on trumpet, Roy Williams on trombone, Trevor Whiting on saxophone and clarinet, John Pearce on piano, Dave Green on bass and Steve Brown on drums.

The show is on Friday, December 14 at The Pallant Suite, Freemason’s Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester.

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “This is a classic line-up from a jazz tradition for our Christmas offering, with Enrico Tomasso recently winning the trumpet section of the 2018 British Jazz Awards.

“Tomasso was exposed to the best of jazz from when he was born and started playing the trumpet at the age of five. His father, a jazz clarinettist, nurtured and encouraged the inherent talent and gave him every opportunity to hear and meet the jazz greats such as Benny Goodman, Roy Eldridge, Oscar Peterson, Buddy Rich, Dizzy Gillespie, Bobby Hacket, Billy Butterfield, Maynard Ferguson, the Basie and Ellington bands and many more. His biggest inspiration was Louis Armstrong whom he played for as he walked off the plane in 1968 for a stint at Batley Variety Club. Louis took the seven-year-old Enrico under his wing for the two weeks inviting him as his personal guest every night and giving him advice.

“Roy Williams is a trombone legend playing with the Alex Welsh, Humphrey Lyttelton and many others. A true master of his instrument. Trevor Whiting toured Germany and Holland in 2003 with the Big Chris Barber Band and again from 2010 to 2013. John Pearce, Dave Green and Steve Brown make up the formidable rhythm section.”

For guests only, advance tickets can be bought at Chichester Tourist Information Centre, The Novium, Tower Street – 01243 775888.Doors open 6.45pm, music starts at 7.45pm.

