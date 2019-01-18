Mezzo soprano, pianist and composer Susan Legg offers evening's entertainment in Bognor

The next concert of the Bognor Regis Music Club season on Saturday, January 26 at 7pm will be given by mezzo soprano, pianist and composer Susan Legg, with piano support from Chris Coote.

Accompanist Chris, who is also club chairman, said: “It will be a whistlestop tour of music that has played an important part in Susan’s career so far.

“From piano solos by Sinding, Rachmaninov and Ravel, piano duets by Dvorak and Clifford Benson, and songs and arias by Bizet, Grieg, Elgar, Eric Coates and Richard Rogers, she will share music and anecdotes that have shaped her life in music to date.

“Since winning the National Mozart Singing Competition, Susan’s flourishing career has taken her to major venues worldwide.

“Specialising in contemporary song, she has broadcast for BBC Radio 3 and Norwegian Radio. Legendary mezzo Christa Ludwig described Susan’s lyric mezzo as ‘a beautiful voice with a fine coloratura’.

“Susan has given vocal and piano recitals at the Wigmore Hall, Purcell Room and St. John, Smith’s Square and performed at Glyndebourne, Bayreuth, Wexford and Aldeburgh Festivals and the Walton Trust, Ischia. She has sung all Elgar’s choral works, Bach’s Passions, the Verdi and Mozart Requiems and toured Handel’s Messiah in Mexico.

“Susan has recorded soundtracks for Film, TV and video games. She co-wrote the music for the film The Impressionists – And The Man Who Made Them in 2015 and her voice features on Stephen Baysted’s film score Renoir: Revered and Reviled, which premiered in February 2016 and played in cinemas worldwide. She recorded all the piano tracks for the film I, Claude Monet (February 2017).

“Susan studied singing with Margaret Kingsley at the Royal College of Music and the National Opera Studio and piano with Clifford Benson and Phyllis Sellick, .

“She is head of voice at Chichester University with responsibility for over 750 singing students.

Chris added: “We are privileged to welcome Susan to our Club and are looking forward to a feast of musical delights.

“I am particularly looking forward to Susan’s own composition for piano duet, Suite for Clifford, written as a tribute to her teacher, the late lamented Clifford Benson.”

The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road.

Entry at the door is £9 for members, £11 for visitors, and £5 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome.

More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620). Tickets also from the website http://www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

