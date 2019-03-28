New artists added to Brighton's Pride In The Park and LoveBN1Fest line-up

More artists have been confirmed for the main stages at Pride In The Park on Saturday 3rd August and LoveBN1Fest on Sunday 4th August.

A spokesman said: “At Pride In The Park, joining Kylie and Clean Bandit on Saturday 3rd August are Fleur East, ‘Uptown Funk’ star, X Factor finalist and Jungle celebrity; Björn Again, the world's best ABBA tribute; Zak Abel, playlisted on both Radio 1 and Radio 1 Xtra; Rina Sawayama, lauded as the future of pop; and Alice Chater, super-talented triple-threat star.

“At LoveBN1Fest, Joining Jessie J and Grace Jones on Sunday 4th August are Rak Su, winners of The X Factor 2017; Nina Nesbitt, award winner and Radio 1 playlist regular; House Gospel Choir, back for a 2nd year after last year’s smash; and Grace Carter, local artist and championed by BBC Introducing - plus loads more diverse artists to be announced on the QueerTown Stage, BAME Stage hosted by The Cocoa Butter Club, cabaret, dance tents and activities across both days.

“Tickets for all Pride events are available only through the official Pride Ticket Shop at http://Pride-Tickets.org.”

The spokesman added: “A dazzling display of inclusivity, and just about as much fun as you can have with your clothes on, the Brighton & Hove Pride Festival in Preston Park (August 2-4) is the beating heart of every year’s event.

“Described by The Guardian as “the country’s most popular LGBT+ event,” tens of thousands of partygoers have come out in years gone by to see a host of performances from international superstars Britney Spears, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Jess Glynne, Ella Eyre, Raye, Gabrielle, Sister Sledge, Carly Rae Jepsen, Pet Shop Boys, Years & Years, Fatboy Slim, Paloma Faith, Katy B, Ruby Rose, The Human League, Fleur East, Alesha Dixon, Ella Henderson, Boy George, Alison Moyet, and Ms Dynamite amongst others.”

LoveBN1 Fest is on Sunday 4th August, 13.30-21.30, last entry 19.30, Preston Park Brighton. Tickets available Pride-Tickets.org

“LoveBN1Fest will celebrate everything Brighton and Hove and bring all our communities and Rainbow families together for an afternoon of fun on the park, featuring main stage artists, loads of family friendly entertainment, circus skills, performance artists, cabaret, dance tents, Street food village, accessibly tent and WellBeing area plus much more.

“Children under 12 are free but will require a child ticket from the ticketshop.

“Pride aims to raise extra funds from LoveBN1Fest to deliver positive social impact back to Brighton and Hove communities through the Social Impact Fund.”