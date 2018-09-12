Niteworks in Shoreham

Niteworks, hot property in the folk world, play Shoreham’s Ropetackle on Thursday, September 13.

They released their second album Air Fàir an Là in August.

Spokesman Bob Buchan said: “The album takes its name, which translates from Gaelic to ‘at dawn of day’, from the album’s lead single which features a song composed by Màiri nighean Alasdair Ruaidh, a poet that lived on the Isle of Skye during the 17th century. The band felt this title appropriately reflects the point where they are on their musical journey: the beginning of something new, different and unknown, with yet more potential to be seized and explored. Niteworks vision with Air Fàir an Là was to produce a record that blurs the lines between Scottish traditional music and contemporary electronica, by bringing together elements of Gaelic and Scottish folk song, traditional tunes and melodies, all melded together with cutting edge electronica. Having previously self-produced all their material, Niteworks have changed tack for this new album, and have called upon acclaimed techno producer Alex Menzies (Alex Smoke) to oversee the album’s production.”

