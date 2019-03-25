Nova Scotia's Rose Cousins plays Brighton on tour

Rose Cousins lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada when she’s not touring internationally.

She plays The Greys, 105 Southover Street, Brighton on Monday, April 1; doors 8pm.

Spokeswoman Jill Lerner said: “Fuelled by collaboration she deeply values being part of multiple music communities.

“Cousins’ 2017 release, Natural Conclusion, made with Grammy award winning producer Joe Henry, is what she calls the most honest and vulnerable thing she has made to date.

“in 2017 Rose toured Natural Conclusion extensively across North America, gaining much praise including highlights in the LA Times and on NPR. Natural Conclusion received a 2018 Grammy nomination and Rose was nominated for Songwriter of the Year at the 2018 Canadian JUNO Awards and Artist of the Year at the International Folk Awards.

“The record won 3 East Coast Music Awards and 2 Music Nova Scotia Awards and many new fans.

“In addition to touring, Cousins regularly travels to Nashville, Los Angeles, Toronto to write with other artists and for film and television. An avid photographer herself, Rose has become known for artistic collaborations with filmmakers, photographers, painters, and other diverse artists.

“Her album artwork features her own photography, all videos associated with Natural Conclusion were created by East Coast filmmakers, including one she made herself and her merchandise includes original paintings by friend and Toronto artist, Jamie Ashforth.”

