Paloma Faith announces summer shows

The award-winning Paloma Faith has announced more dates as she confirms her tour across the UK.

Shows include her performing at Bedgebury Pinetum, near Tunbridge Wells, on Friday, June 15 as part of Forest Live; Lingfield Racecourse on August 11; and Victorious Festival in Portsmouth on August 25.

Her show at the Brighton Centre on March 12 has already sold out.

The singer-songwriter released her latest album The Architect in November.

The Architect has sold almost 250,000 copies and spent eight weeks in the Top 10, propelled by singles Crybaby, Guilty and latest release Till I’m Done.

The new album is currently on course to become her fourth double platinum album in a row – which would make her the first British woman in chart history to achieve the feat.

The Architect Summer Tour in 2018 begins on Friday, June 8 in London with the run of 20 shows finishing in Portsmouth on Saturday, August 25.

Tickets for the Lingfield evening racing fixture, followed by the Paloma Faith concert are available from Friday, February 2, priced from £39. Tickets can be purchased from: www.lingfieldpark.co.uk

Forest Live is a major live music series, managed by the Forestry Commission. Held every year in beautiful forest locations across the country, more than 1.5 million people have attended a gig in the programme’s 17-year history. Income generated from ticket sales helps to look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

Tickets for her Forest Live show cost £43 (plus £4.80 booking fee) and will be available from 9am Friday, February 2, from the Forestry Commission box office tel 03000 680400 or buy online: forestry.gov.uk/music

For tickets to Victorious Festival, visit victorious.ticketline.co.uk

For more details, visit www.palomafaith.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk

