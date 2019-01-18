Prestigious Chinese guitarist Xuefei Yang plays Bognor Regis

West Sussex Guitar Club hosts a recital by the one of the finest classical guitarists, Xuefei Yang, at the Regis School of Music, 46 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 1ER on Saturday, January 26 at 7.30pm.

Spokesman David Clarke said: “Hailed as a musical pioneer, her fascinating journey began after the Cultural Revolution, a period where Western musical instruments and music were banned. Xuefei was the first-ever guitarist in China to enter a music school and became the first internationally-recognised Chinese guitarist on the world stage.

“Xuefei was born in Beijing and is a graduate of Beijing’s Central Conservatoire of Music, and went on to become the first Chinese musician to receive a full scholarship for postgraduate studies at the Royal Academy of Music in London, where she received the Principal’s Prize on completion of her postgraduate study.

“Her international success has led her to be invited to play in more than 50 countries at numerous prestigious venues, such as Wigmore Hall, all Southbank venues and Royal Albert Hall in London, the Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Carnegie Hall and National Concert Hall Taipei.

“Xuefei has also been invited to perform at major music festivals and is frequently invited to play with the world’s leading orchestras.

“The UK classical music magazine, Classic FM, named Xuefei as one of the 100 top classical musicians of our time.”

Tickets on the door or phone 01243 866 462/01243 266017. Admisssion: £15 non-members, £10 members, full-time students half- price, under 18 free.

Website: www.westsussexguitar.org

