Record sum from Webb Quartet's festive playing

A record sum has been confirmed for the Webb Quartet’s ninth annual appearance on Christmas Day morning.

Don Webb (trombone and ukulele) was joined by sons Kevin (trombone), Martin (cornet) and Kevin’s girlfriend Helen Hooker (clarinet and recorder) in playing carols in The Avenue, Hambrook, in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Kevin said: “There was a great turn out from the neighbours who helped the group collect a record-breaking £409.42 for the Hospice.”

This means that since they started fundraising in 2010 the group has now raised £2379.26 for St Wifrid’s. Don Webb (81) retired as a playing member of Chichester City Band in December. However, he was determined to continue taking part in the family’s Christmas Day carolling tradition. The hospice looked after his late wife Barbara before she died in September 2013.

