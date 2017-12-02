Review: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, The Brighton Centre

Is there a more crowd-pleasing duo than Michael Ball and Alfie Boe?

On the evidence of the Brighton Centre crowd on Saturday night - the answer is simply no.

The pair have an incredible year ever since they released their first album Together. And now they are on another tour with another album - called Together Again.

The musical theatre giants are not to everyone's taste, but no matter what you think of them, their voices are undeniably sensational.

But what surprised me was the diverse set list. They had the obvious big musical theatre numbers, culminating in a Les Mis medley, but this was interspersed with a bit of country, a bit of rock, a lot of pop and Tiny Dancer.

What other show has Bring Me Sunshine followed by New York, New York, followed by a Queen medley, followed by You Can't Stop The Beat? Four crowd-pleasing numbers which Ball and Boe smashed out of the park.

And what makes the show what it is, is not just the phenomenal vocal performances (that last note in Love Changes Everything, wow!) - it's the chemistry and camaraderie between the two. Watching Ball and Boe is like watching two best mates having a damn good time, and they have invited a lot of people along to enjoy it with them.

If you don't leave the theatre with a massive smile on your face, you are at the wrong show. They know who their audience are and they know what their audience want - and they deliver in abundance.

UK Tour dates

December 3 - Bournemouth International Centre

December 5 - Genting Arena, Birmingham

December 7 - Manchester Arena

December 8 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

December 10 - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

December 11- AECC, Aberdeen

December 13 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

December 14 - O2 Arena, London

To see the latest updates and videos from the duo please go to: ballandboe.com