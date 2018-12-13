Singer Sara Dowling to perform at Chichester’s La Havana Jazz Club

Chichester’s La Havana Jazz Club is boasting “fantastic double bill” on Friday, December 14.

Spokesman Nic Saunders said: “Sara Dowling is one of the UK’s truly great singers and she will be joined by the Greek saxophone sensation Vasilis Xenopoulos for a festive night of soulful ballads and foot-tapping swing.”

Accompanying them will be the Nic Saunders Trio with Nigel Thomas on bass and drummer Spike Wells.

Nic added: “We are lucky to have Greek saxophonist Vasilis Xenopoulos here in the UK. In 1999, he left Athens when he was awarded a scholarship to the Berklee School of Music in Boston. He came to London in 2002, continued his studies with Stan Sulzmann and Eddie Harvey and developed into an even more accomplished saxophonist, composer and arranger.” Music starts at 8.30pm. Entry on the door is £10 with £5 for students. To book a seat, call/text 07709939993. La Havana Jazz Club meets at 3 Little London, Chichester.

Worthing’s Roots & Shoots Folk Christmas 2018 offers a string of festive entertainments



Aladdin's cave is just across the way from Cinderella's kitchen... in Bognor Regis!





Bognor's Cinderella captures the true spirit of panto



Mark Jones is delighted to be back in panto in Worthing!



Titus Rowe is delighted to be back in panto in Bognor Regis!



Latest novel from Yapton author Roberta Grieve goes back to childhood memories





Brighton date for concert celebrating the music of Pixar with films including Toy Story, Ratatouille and A Bug’s Life



Sussex dates on Ben Elton's tour as he returns to the stage after 15 years



Arundel's Carly Paoli releases Christmas single in support of our soldiers







Lindisfarne and Oysterband to headline Bognor's 2019 Southdowns Folk Festival



Major new bursary for Chichester outsider artists charity in conjunction with The Arts Society South Downs



CBeebies presenter Rebecca Keatley is delighted to join the panto fun in Worthing!







Find out the films coming up on the big screen at Worthing Theatres