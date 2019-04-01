Sopranos Tina Gelnere and Olivia Moss combine for Bognor Regis Music Club

The next concert at the Bognor Regis Music Club on Saturday, April 6 at 7pm will be given by sopranos Tina Gelnere and Olivia Moss, accompanied by club chairman Chris Coote.

Chris said: “We are delighted to welcome Tina and Olivia back to the club. They have both been blessed with outstanding voices, and it has been exciting to see them progress in their professional careers.”

Latvian mezzo-soprano Tina Gelnere graduated from Chichester University in 2014 and is currently studying at the David Seligman Opera School at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama with Anne Mason. Comfortable on both the operatic stage and the concert platform, Tina has performed internationally throughout the United Kingdom and Europe including the Latvian National Opera, Riga Cathedral, Latvian Society House, Chichester Cathedral, and Agios Petros Dominikanon, Greece. Recent operatic roles include Nancy (Albert Herring) at RWCMD, and Conversa and Seconda Cercatrice (Suor Angelica) with Minotaur Opera. At the University of Chichester, Tina enjoyed performing a number of roles, most especially Cherubino (Le nozze di Figaro) and Casilda (The Gondoliers).

Soprano Olivia Moss graduated from the University of York in 2016 and was selected for the Glyndebourne Academy in 2017, where she benefitted from an intensive training programme led by Mary King and won the Gus Christie award for most promising singer on the course. Recent performances included solos in Bernstein’s Mass at the Royal Festival Hall under the baton of Marin Alsop.

She also sang as soloist in the Richmond Choral Society’s production of Handel’s Messiah. In 2018 she performed a selection of soprano and piano works, including two world premieres written for her, in the Borough New Concert series in London.

Their programme includes solos and duets by Monteverdi, Handel, Mozart, Rossini, Brahms, Debussy, Richard Strauss, Barber, Quilter, Britten, Armstrong Gibbs and Ivor Novello

The concert is at the Club’s concert room, 2 Sudley Road. Entry at the door is £9 for members, £11 for visitors, and £5 for students. New members and visitors are especially welcome.

More details from Chris Coote (01243 773276), Helen Woods (01243 861620), or from the website http://www.BognorRegisMusic.org.uk.

