Spanish circus in Worthing

Worthing Theatres welcomes the Spanish Compañía de Circo eia to the Pavilion Theatre on Thursday, September 13 with their award-winning new circus show inTarsi.

With an original soundtrack, and a strong, funny and uplifting story for all ages, inTarsi follows four male acrobats, as they explore themes of identity and isolation while glimpsing into the kaleidoscope of human relationships.

inTarsi was awarded with the Special Prize of the Jury at the Zirkolika Awards of Catalonia 2016. The show also received the MAX Award (id. Tony Award or Olivier Award) for Outstanding New Show 2017.

Compañía de Circo eia (Unforetold Flights in Harmony) was born in 2009 when several established circus artists decided to come together: Armando Rabanera, Fabrizio Giannini and Cristiano Della Monica (Cirque Vague, Circo de la Sombra and Le Grand Osim Orchestra) and Francesca Lissia and Celso Pereira (Celso y Frana).

Since the beginning, the company has set out to promote “a human circus capable of evoking the complexity of human relationships”, reaching a very wide audience, staking its position as one of the foremost contemporary circus companies in Spain and Europe.

Spokesman Fabrizio Giannini said: “inTarsi is a reflection on the strength of meetings and the transformation of sentiments. Everyone is alone in one way or another but finally one can discover that we’re not so different from those around us… How often have we found ourselves in a crowd only to feel isolated and apart? How often, although alone, have we felt surrounded by all we need? We are fascinated by the constant transformation of human relations, with its encounters and its incongruities, with its complicities and its moments of solitude… As circus artists, we live in a state of permanent transformation and our way of circus transforms with us.

“In an era where difference is often seen as a problem, we seek to make our particularities a strength and a source of invention to be explored over a period of truly collective research, as a reflection of the colour and variety of the world we live in.”

Tickets on 01903 206206 and online at http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

