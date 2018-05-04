Strictly champion Joanne Clifton in Portsmouth

After eight months on the road with the show, Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton is still loving every minute of Flashdance – The Musical (The Kings, Southsea, May 14-19)

“There have been a lot of changes since it started, new things for this year. Because it was going so well, they have put more money into it. And I think we have just got better. I think now everybody is much more settled with the roles, and what is happening is that we can try out different things each night, just little things.”

Another benefit is that Joanne can eat pretty much whatever she wants: “While I am talking to you, I am eating in a carvery! I have just got to eat lots. I don’t have to watch what I am eating. I can have lots of pies and sausage and mash and roasts.”

But yes, it’s tiring. It’s a massive role: “But we have got the day. I can sleep in. I didn’t get up until 11 today. But it is a big show. I have got the audition dance towards the end, and then we take our bows and then we come back for the mega-mix. But it is great. We always get the audience up on their feet.

“The audience changes from place to place, and with the matinees, you tend to get the older people, but by the end of the show, I don’t think we have been anywhere where we haven’t got everyone up and dancing at the end.”

Part of the fun is the fact that the character Joanne is playing is so relatable: “She has got her dreams, and she can’t afford to have those dreams, so we see her work and work and work hard. It is her determination and her will to do it.”

For Joanne, the show comes after achieving all that she wanted to achieve in dancing. Now she is relishing new challenges in her new career in musical theatre – though Flashdance did come as a little bit of a surprise.

“I could have guessed from the title, but I hadn’t realised there would be so much dancing in it! And it is the opposite to what I usually do. It is a lot of 80s street dance, hip hop, things that I have never done before. I am a ballroom dancer. But I think if you have trained as a dancer, which I have, you pick up stuff quite quickly.”

Different too is the character she is playing. In her past three musical-theatre shows, she has played the quirky, comedy character – Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie, a character version of Marilyn Monroe and “in my first one, a prostitute who didn’t even have a name.”

But in Flashdance, she is tackling an altogether more serious character – 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and ‘flashdancer’ by night, who dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream.

“She is a very, very determined young woman who has gone through a lot in her life.”

