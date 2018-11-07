Strictly star Robin Windsor insists it really is farewell

The tour is The All Fun Farewell Tour, and it really is farewell.

“I am not intending to do five or six farewell tours stretching out!” insists Robin Windsor, for four years a professional on Strictly Come Dancing.

He’s got exciting new challenges on the horizon, not least a move to the Caribbean.

In the meantime, Robin brings his finale to Bognor’s Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis on November 10 at 7.30pm.

“I am going out to St Lucia to live and work and will be saying goodbye to the UK.”

Come February, he will be jetting off to Body Holiday, the island’s All Inclusive Wellness Resort at Cariblue Beach. He will head up a team and also be part of the entertainment.

“I will be doing the odd dance class as well, but I just wanted to make a big change before I was 40 which is looming now. I just wanted to do one farewell tour and go out with a bang. I love being by the sea. It is going to be sun and sea and sand.

“It is going to be horrendous!” he laughs.

The current tour finishes on November 25 – and then he will do his final panto. And then his new life beckons.

“And once I leave I don’t see myself coming back to the UK for the foreseeable future.”

And no, that won’t be hard. As Robin says, he has been on the road for years. He very rarely gets the chance to spend much time in the UK: “This will be a permanent position but I probably won’t realise it for the first year!”

As for the show, Robin is promising something camp, fun and fabulous, with a lot of sparkle: “I will also be telling the story of my life, what it was like being a dancer growing up, And I have also got my Strictly stories, a few stories that won’t have been told before.”

Robin was four years on the show – and loved it. “Ballroom dancing when I was growing up was something that your grandparents did and was still seen as a little bit naff.”

But Strictly has changed all that: “I think what did it was the inclusion of the celebrities and also watching people learning something from scratch. They have got the right formula and it seems to resonate with people, and it is getting bigger and bigger all the time. I just feel really fortunate to have been part of it and to have had the platform it has given me.”

Tickets for Bognor Regis on http://www.alexandratheatre.co.uk on 01243 861010.

