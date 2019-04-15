Student showcase concert will reward the best at University of Chichester

Gifted University of Chichester music students are to compete once again for the coveted Robert Headley Annual Music Awards.

The competition, organised by the Funtington Music Group, will be in the University of Chichester Chapel on Wednesday, April 17 at 7.30pm – the FMG’s 16th annual showcase concert.

FMG chairman Chris Hough said: “We are fortunate once again to have an enthusiastic field of competitors including classical and music theatre vocalists, piano and French horn, for what promises to be another entertaining and exciting evening.

“Professor Laura Ritchie will introduce the students and interview them briefly before the adjudication.

“The annual music prizes commemorate the life of Robert Headley who was not only an eminent architect who lived in Funtington, but also had a great affection for serious music. Over 20 years ago Robert began to invite his friends and many other local music-lovers to join him in his spacious music room at Funtington Lodge for concerts, recitals and lectures. This was the origin of the Funtington Music Group, based at Chichester University since 2004.

“We are honoured that the prizes – first £600, second £350, third £250 and £100 for runners-up – are being presented by the University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jane Longmore. This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy inspired music making from the next generation of performers.

“The visitor charge is £15 (free to Chichester University students) at the door or pre-book on 01243 378900. Please ring Elizabeth Brooks on this number if you would like to become a member of FMG. The cost to include this meeting and the remaining five meetings this year is just £55, a saving of £35 on the ticket prices. Visit www.funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.”

Contestants are:

Nara Clapperton (voice)

Sophie Earl (voice/guitar/piano)

Ellie Farmer (voice)

Brady Lloyd (piano)

Bryony Morison (voice)

Jess Saunders (french horn)

Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester



See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery



Adult comedy - but you can bring your baby along in Brighton



Your chance to join The Jungle Book cast



80s Invasion Tour 2019 brings Sister Sledge and Jason Donovan to Brighton