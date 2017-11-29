Summer Stansted Park date for Il Divo

Classical crossover group Il Divo will tour the UK in summer 2018 with a spectacular Castles & Country Tour, visiting beautiful stately homes and castles across Britain.

The tour takes in Stansted Park, with tickets going on sale at 10am on Saturday, December 2 at http://ticketmaster.co.uk.

Promoter Peter Taylor said: “Il Divo are a global phenomenom achieving over 30 million album sales worldwide, more than 50 No.1 records, 160 gold and platinum sales awards and four ground-breaking world tours. The band’s sold-out Amor & Pasión dates in 2016 had critics praising their ability to ignite hearts with their effortless charm and magnificent vocals. Hits including Regresa a mi (Unbreak My Heart), The Time of Our Lives, Don't wanna lose you and I Believe in You (Je crois en toi) are guaranteed to entrance and delight audiences.

“We are delighted to be bringing such a huge act back to the UK. Il Divo are superstars who have millions of fans around the world. This promises to be an amazing tour at wonderful venues.”

Full dates

Thurs 5 July Thetford, Norfolk Euston Park

Sat 7 July Englefield, Berkshire Englefield House

Sun 8 July Greenwich, London Greenwich Music Time

Tues 10 July Cardiff, Wales Motorpoint Arena

Fri 13 July Castlehill, Edinburgh Edinburgh Castle

Sat 14 July Alcester, Warwickshire Ragley Hall

Sun 15 July Alnwick, Northumberland Alnwick Castle

Tues 17 July Stansted Park, Stansted Park

Fri 20 July Grantham, Leicestershire Belvoir Castle

Sat 21 July Scarborough, Yorkshire Scarborough Open Air Theatre