Take That tour 2019: Greatest Hits Live – here’s how to get tickets

Take That have announced a greatest hits tour for 2019 – and aside from London it is also coming to Southampton.

Gary Barlow and the band will be playing at football stadiums up and down the country.

Take That tour in 2019

The greatest hits tour is part of Take That’s 30th anniversary celebration – so expect to hear songs from across their career.

The band will also be joined by Rick Astley on the tour, which kicks off in April next year.

Where are Take That playing?

- Sheffield, Fly DSA Arena – April 15 and April 16

- Glasgow, The SSE Hydro – April 18, 19 and 20

- Manchester, Manchester Arena – April 22, 23, 25, 26 and 27

- Dublin, 3Arena – April 29

- London, The O2 – May 2,3,4,5,7 and 9

- Birmingham, Birmingham Arena – May 12, 13, 14, 17 and 18

- Milton Keynes, Stadium MK – May 23

- Southampton, St Mary’s Stadium – May 25

- Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium – May 28

- Norwich, Carrow Road Stadium – May 30

- Middlesbrough, Riverside Stadium – June 1

- Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium – June 4

How can you get tickets?

Tickets for the tour, including the May 25 date in Southampton, will go on sale at 9.30am on Friday, September 28.

There will be presale tickets available on the band’s website from 9.30am on September 26 to 9.30am on September 27.

