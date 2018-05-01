The Dominic Alldis Trio in Petworth

The Dominic Alldis Trio are offering a free concert at St Mary The Virgin Church, Church Street, Petworth on May 5 at 7.30pm.

The concert will feature jazz arrangements of themes by Bach, Fauré, Dvorak, Bizet, Satie, Borodin, Tchaikovsky, Pachelbel, Chopin and Bartok, as well as jazz arrangements of folk song melodies and songs from the Great American Songbook.

The Dominic Alldis Trio comprises pianist and arranger Dominic Alldis, former Ronnie Scott’s Quintet and Stan Tracy bassist Andrew Cleyndert and former Loose Tubes, Kenny Wheeler and John Taylor drummer Martin France. They have made their speciality playing jazz arrangements of classical and opera themes, folk songs, originals and standards from the Great American Songbook. Key influences include Dave Brubeck, Jacques Loussier, Bill Evans, Keith Jarrett and John Lewis of the Modern Jazz Quartet.

http://www.dominicalldistrio.com



