Funtington Music Group’s summer buffet concert features The Fujita Piano Trio at the University of Chichester on Wednesday, June 13 at 7.30pm.

FMG chairman Chris Hough said: “The recital will take place in Elizabeth Swann room at the University within its recently-refurbished music department with the buffet held during the interval in an adjoining room.

“The Trio, three sisters from Japan, Arisa Fujita (violin), Megumi Fujita (piano) and Honoka Fujita (cello), have been playing chamber music together since early childhood. They made a highly-acclaimed debut at the Wigmore Hall in March 1999. The Trio has performed extensively all over the UK, Europe and Japan and they have won numerous awards and prizes, both as a trio and individually.

“In 2014 they completed a tour of Sweden, in the autumn performing at South Holland in Lincolnshire. In 2016 the ensemble performed Haydn, Ravel and Beethoven Trios for the Cockermouth Music Society in Cumbria and the Mendelssohn Piano Trio in C minor at St John’s Smith Square, all to high praise. The trio comes to Chichester following their third masterclass in Tokyo, earlier in May. The trio has recently recorded the Mendelssohn Piano Trios for Naxos, the Tchaikovsky Piano Trio, Shostakovich/Ravel Piano Trios, Schubert Piano Trios, and the Dvorak/Smetana Piano Trios with the Swedish label Intim Musik. Arisa has released Ysaÿe 6 Sonatas for Solo Violin Op. 27, and Megumi, Rachmaninov 24 Preludes and a piano solo recital disc featuring works by Beethoven, Ravel and Rachmaninov.

“Arisa studied at the Guildhall School of Music, London where she now teaches; Honoka studied at the Guildhall School. Megumi studied at the Menuhin School and continued her studies at the Royal College of Music. In this evening’s recital the Fujita Trio will be including much-loved piano trios by Mendelssohn and Schubert – a wonderful finale to the first half of FMG’s 2018 season.”

funtingtonmusicgroup.org.uk.

