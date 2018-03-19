The Rowland Singers Choral Society offer Good Friday concert in Worthing

The Rowland Singers Choral Society will be performing Haydn’s The Creation on Good Friday evening.

Chairman Pat Blows said: “The Assembly Hall, with its excellent acoustics, provides the perfect setting for Haydn’s choral masterpiece. The oratorio written in the 1790s depicts and celebrates the creation of the world as described in the Book of Genesis.

“The Rowland Singers Choral Society will be accompanied by the Sinfonia of Arun, one of the south’s leading orchestras, who regularly perform with various choral societies. Kathryn Kay will play the continuo. The soloists will be Beth Emery (soprano), Christopher Larley (tenor) and Tim Hicks (bass). The conductor will be Helen Emery, who has been the choir’s musical director since 2010. Helen has developed the choir into a confident group of singers through her dedication and exceptional musical coaching skills.”

March 30, 7pm, Worthing Assembly Hall. Tickets on 01903 206206 or 238792.

For other stories by Phil, see: https://www.chichester.co.uk/author/Phil.Hewitt2

See also: https://www.chichester.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-and-comedy/joe-pasquale-brings-the-hapless-frank-spencer-back-to-life-1-8417912