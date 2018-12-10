US comedian Rich Hall offers Worthing date

Enjoy a night of comedy in Worthing with US comedian Rich Hall, who ends the show in a celebration of Americana music (Assembly Hall, Thursday, December 13).

Spokeswoman Alison Peters said: “Never has there been a better time to be an American comedian in the UK. Hall’s precision dismantling of the tenuous relationship between the two countries is as freewheeling and deadly accurate as ever.

“This Hoedown tour begins as a withering dissection of Trump’s America and all of its twists and turns, but ends up in a celebration of Americana. There’s stand-up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship, and ultimately a hilarious, foot-stomping good time to be had by all.

“Rich’s most recent critically-acclaimed BBC Four documentaries, Rich Hall’s Countrier Than You and Rich Hall’s Presidential Grudge Match, as well as his BBC Radio 4 series Rich Hall’s (US Election) Breakdown and Rich Hall’s (US) Breakdown have built him a whole new legion of followers, as have appearances on BBC One’s Have I Got News For You and BBC Two’s QI. But if you’ve only ever seen Hall on TV, you’ve short-changed yourself.

“His newest documentary Rich Hall’s Working For The American Dream aired on BBC Four in July and saw Rich explore the origins of the American Dream and whether it’s still attainable.

“Rich Hall’s grouchy, deadpan style has established him as a master of absurdist irony and the king of rapid-fire wit. Notable UK appearances include regular appearances on Very British Problems (Channel 4), Stand Up For The Week (Channel 4), Live At The Apollo (BBC1), Channel 4’s Comedy Gala Live At The O2, Have I Got News For You (BBC1) and Rich Hall’s Cattle Drive (BBC4),” 01903 206206 and http://worthingtheatres.co.uk.

