Win tickets to this year's Southdowns Folk Festival in Bognor Regis!

Two pairs of tickets to the big events at this year’s Southdowns Folk Festival in Bognor Regis are up for grabs.

The tickets will get you into all the evening concerts (Thursday to Sunday) at the Regis Centre plus the Saturday and Sunday afternoon Studio Concerts.

To win tickets simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting Southdowns Folk Festival in the subject line or write to Southdowns Folk Festival, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ.

Entries to be received by midnight on September 19. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed. The prize is being offered by the festival.

In the Regis Centre, the headline gigs will be: Thursday, September 20 – TRADarrr; Kadia; Friday, September 21 – O’Hooley & Tidow; Merry Hell; Saturday, September 22 – Steve Harley Acoustic Trio; Ed Goodale Band; and Sunday, September 23 – Dervish; Gerry Colvin Band.

Now in its sixth year, the festival runs from Thursday, September 20 to Sunday, September 23 across a range of venues. Festival chairman Roger Nash estimates that between 500-600 performers will converge on the town.

Away from the Regis Centre, a wide range of new events will all add to the fun, increasing and widening the community appeal. There will be a bigger, more spectacular dance programme, expanded street markets, additional music workshops, sessions and sing-arounds and extra children’s fun and games.

For full details of this years, Southdowns Folk Festival and all its innovations, see southdownsfolkfest.co.uk.

