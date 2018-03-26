Zyrah Rose singer sets up new performing arts school in Worthing

Worthing’s Charlotte Melissa Tyler, part of the successful singing group Zyrah Rose, is relishing life in charge of her own performing arts school.

It was always a dream to set one up, but a dream for the future, she thought – until friends and family urged her to seize the moment.

After eight years as a performing-arts teacher alongside her own performance work, Charlotte launched CMT Performing Arts Academy in January this year – and has been delighted with its rapid impact.Charlotte teaches youngsters aged five to 19 - and is already in the happy position of contemplating significant expansion. After Easter, she will be launching four new classes.

Even better, she is able to offer her young talents genuine performance experience. Her students will take to the stage at a special charity performance at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, April 28 at which Melissa and Zyrah Rose will also be appearing.

The night will also feature Richard Jones, winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2016, and Classical Reflection, who recently appeared with Aled Jones, with all profits going to the National Autistic Society.

“It will be the debut performance for my students so it will be a special evening. Inspiring students of all ages who want to go down the performing arts route like myself and being able to give them a good platform for performing and a place where they can shine has always been a dream of mine and now I am living both dreams!

“I have a junior and advanced academy that I hold in High Salvington and the students are very excited and preparing hard for their performance.”

The point is that Charlotte is now able to offer youngsters exactly the platform in Worthing she herself wished she had had in her earlier days: “Coming from Worthing, I was dropped into drama school, and I know now the kind of knowledge and insight that it would have been good to have back then – and that I can give to my students now. The whole ethos is about confidence in every aspect of their life. It is not just about learning how to perform. It is confidence that they can take with them whatever they go on to do. But obviously, it also has to be fun.

“My family really encouraged me to set the performing arts school up. They felt that the time was right, and really it is one of the very best things I have done. I have worked for stage schools and companies for so long, and it is just so good to have your own performing-arts school. I know exactly what I want these children to achieve. I get to know them and I get to know what they can do.”

And it fits in perfectly with her own performance schedule, with Zyrah Rose still flourishing.

“It is four years that we have been together. We were put together by Universal Records. They were looking for people with a musical-theatre background, and it worked. They fitted us together to create this unique classical cross-over filmic sound. We got dropped by Universal, but the Britain’s Got Talent approached us, and we thought ‘What better way to show off our talents!’ That was 2016, and looking back that was a really big opportunity. We got to the live semi-finals. It gave us great exposure that was appropriate for our music.”

Tickets for the Worthing concert are available from worthingtheatres.co.uk and 01903 206206. To talk to Charlotte about the academy, email her on charlotte@cmtperformancecoaching.co.uk.

