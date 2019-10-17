Photographer Mirella Ricciardi exhibits “iconic and unseen” works in Petworth

Photographer Mirella Ricciardi is exhibiting “iconic and unseen” works in an exhibition entitled Past and Present at Augustus Brandt Gallery, Petworth until November 20.



Spokeswoman Natalie Williams said: “With a career spanning over 65 years and many continents, Mirella Ricciardi is a creative force celebrated for capturing the people, wildlife and landscapes she encountered on her travels and recognised for creating a fascinating record of east African tribal life, which led to the acclaimed book Vanishing Africa. The exhibition will showcase 25 fine art, platinum, gelatin silver and contemporary chromogenic prints from her Vanishing and Contemporary Africa collection, plus never before seen work from her film and fashion collection.



“The exhibition will also offer a unique opportunity to view Ricciardi’s prolific photographic career, including unseen prints, capturing close friend and peer Peter Beard on location with supermodel Iman, who Ricciardi discovered and introduced to Beard in Kenya in 1975.



“Ricciardi was born and brought up in Nairobi, Kenya, to an Italian father and a French mother, where she travelled extensively throughout Africa.



“She studied and mastered photography under the guidance of the great French photographer Harry Meerson for whom she worked as an assistant in Paris. Ricciardi then moved to work in New York where she met fashion photographer Irwin Blumenfeld, who suggested she go out into the field and start to hone her craft.



“She resided in East Sussex surrounded by her archives but recently returned to London.



“Here she is currently working with her daughter Amina (who is also director of the archive) on the lost material found in Kenya in 2006. This collaboration between mother and daughter means that her legacy will be preserved for posterity.



“The exhibition is a rare occasion to purchase previously unseen photographs.”

