Pictures from Chichester's Priory Park 100 opening weekend

There was a vast array of ceremonies, events and displays in the opening weekend of the Priory Park 100 celebrations.
From a launch party with jazz to kick off the event, to a re-enactment of the Siege of Chichester to Edwardian Bowls, there has been no shortage of things for locals to get involved in.
Here are a collection of pictures of just some of the events that have taken place so far, to mark the park’s centenary.
Following these pictures, today saw a day of 'Astronomy in the Park', and at 6.30pm this evening, there will be a 'Get Vocal' Community Choir conducted by Josephine Allum.
At 9pm, 'Astronomy in the Park Night Sky' is due to take place.
Tomorrow (Wednesday) will see a game of Vintage Hockey at 2pm and The Hawkhurst Gang play at 7.30m.
Click here for a full list of events and for more information, visit https://priorypark100.com/.
