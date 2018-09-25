Pictures from Chichester's Priory Park 100 opening weekend

There was a vast array of ceremonies, events and displays in the opening weekend of the Priory Park 100 celebrations.

From a launch party with jazz to kick off the event, to a re-enactment of the Siege of Chichester to Edwardian Bowls, there has been no shortage of things for locals to get involved in.

Priory Park 100 is underway. Picture by Kate Shemilt. ks180463-2

Here are a collection of pictures of just some of the events that have taken place so far, to mark the park’s centenary.

Following these pictures, today saw a day of 'Astronomy in the Park', and at 6.30pm this evening, there will be a 'Get Vocal' Community Choir conducted by Josephine Allum.

At 9pm, 'Astronomy in the Park Night Sky' is due to take place.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will see a game of Vintage Hockey at 2pm and The Hawkhurst Gang play at 7.30m.

Click here for a full list of events and for more information, visit https://priorypark100.com/.

