Qatar Goodwood Festival 2018 – your guide to Glorious Goodwood in this week's paper

The 2018 Qatar Goodwood Festival is just three weeks away – and we are ahead of the game in giving you an exclusive guide to one of the world's top horse-racing extravaganzas.

Inside the paper today is a supplement giving you the lowdown on Glorious Goodwood, including a full list of races and times and details of how you can still get tickets.

The pages include Racecourse General Manager Alex Eade's exclusive look ahead to what will be five fabulous days of top-class flat racing on the South Downs, and a great social occasion to boot.

We also speak to up-and-coming jockey Hollie Doyle, who is the 2018 Goodwood Racecourse ambassador, about her Goodwood victories to date, what makes it a tough track to ride, and why she can't wait for the festival to begin.

And we hear from Camilla Hickish, a cancer survivor who has more reason than most to want to do well in this year's Magnolia Cup ladies' race - which is raising money for Caner Research UK.

Our not-to-be-missed supplement also features insight into what this year is the 'Goodwood Look'.

And we run through the six biggest races of the week and give an insight into some of the names race-goers might want to remember if they're having a bet.

Don't miss 'Glorious', our exclusive Qatar Goodwood Festival preview, in the paper this week and watch out on this website for all the coverage in the build-up to and during the festival.

