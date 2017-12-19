Sleigh experience returns to Chichester

Father Christmas is making a special visit to Chichester this week to raise money for charity with the help of a magical sleigh ride.

Organised by Trevor Ware, the Father Christmas Sleigh Experience gives children the opportunity to step on a Russian trokia sleigh under the night sky and chat to Father Christmas.

The Father Christmas Sleigh Experience gives children the opportunity to step on a Russian trokia sleigh under the night sky

Find the sleigh in St Martin’s Street, behind M&S in East Street, every day up to and including Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Children receive a coin for the experience, costing £4.

Jessica Archer, from Chichester Down Syndrome Support Group, said: “All the proceeds this year are kindly donated to our group. This will significantly help towards costs of one-to-one speech therapy and early development groups beginning in January, which will support our pre-school children and their parents with early development.

“It will also support our current dance project for the children and their siblings, which is great for core motor skills, co-ordination, fitness and stamina, improving focus and concentration and the children taking pride in performing, to name a few.”

Father Christmas received lots of extra help yesterday, when he was joined by a team from Southern Water for one of their staff community volunteer days.