Summer exhibition from Emsworth Artists

Emsworth Artists are offering a summer exhibition at the Emsworth Community Centre.

Spokeswoman Jan Copsey said: “Emsworth Artists are semi-professional, professional and highly talented amateurs who stage an exhibition once a year. They all live within a two-mile radius of Emsworth Square and although we don’t have meetings, we have been invited to exhibit in this exciting exhibition. We have artists who work with paint, ceramics, photography, print, textiles and willow. Many of our artists were on the art trail in April/May this year. This year we have several new members joining us . We have a website where you can view some of our work. Our exhibition runs from August 24-28, open from 10am till 6pm, admission free.”

Plenty of fun at the Arundel Festival



8 Hotels offers fascinating evening in Chichester's Minerva Theatre



Summer holiday fun