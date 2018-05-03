SUSSEX ATTRACTIONS: 21 gardens and parks to visit

Forget rainy bank holidays – this bank holiday weekend is looking set to be hot and sunny.

According to the Met Office, Sussex will see temperatures ranging from 15 degree Celsius to 21 degree Celsius across East and West Sussex.

You can read more about the predicted bank holiday heatwave here.

With such promising weather this is a good time to get outside and explore our amazing countryside and attractions.

If you are short of ideas or want to visit somewhere new check out our gallery of 21 gardens and parks by clicking the link here.

Not only can you admire the picturesque gardens and enjoy nature, but they are great places for picnics and for children to let off steam.

Other events taking place this bank holiday include Hastings colourful event Jack in the Green. The event runs all weekend, with the finale on Monday, and you can read more about Jack in the Green here.

Hastings is also home to the Mayday Run on Monday, May 7. Bikers come from all over the country, and even abroad, to attend the motorcycle event. Read more about where it starts here.

The South of England show takes place in Ardingly, West Sussex, this Sunday and bank holiday Monday. To find out more about Spring Live! please click here to read the full story.

MasterChef winner and Sussex chef Kenny Tutt is taking part in this weekend’s Foodies Festival in Hove. You can read more about the food and drink festival on Hove Lawns here.

The Beltane Beer and Music Festival returns to Shoreham for the bank holiday weekend. There will be 30 beers from Sussex breweries and ten ciders served up at the Duke of Wellington, in Brighton Road, over five days. Read more here.

Brighton Fringe also starts and you can keep up-to-date with interviews from some of the performers on the Brighton and Hove Independent website.

The St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens season is in full swing. You can read more about how it will be in the village of Etchingham on Tuesday, May 15 here.