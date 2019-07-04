Ten things coming up in Chichester and Bognor

Things you won't want to miss..

1 Festival. Tuesday, July 9, 6.30pm. Poetry and Music with Dame Patricia Routledge, South Downs Poetry Festival, Chichester Cathedral, PO19 1PX. Dame Patricia Routledge reads Keats’ immortal Odes to mark the bicentenary of their composition in this celebration of poetry and music, held in the atmospheric setting of the cathedral. With stimulating new poetry read by South Downs poets and live music performed by Linda Kelsall-Barnett on classical guitar.

2 Festival. Thursday, July 4, 12.30pm. Jacquelyn Fugelle Song Recital, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, Off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. International soprano Jacquelyn Fugelle is joined by pianist Christopher Johnston in a recital including songs by Ravel – Cinq Melodies Populaires Grecques; Rodrigo – Cuatro Madrigales Amatorios; Jonathan Dove – Five Am’rous Sighs; and songs by Samuel Barber. Performed within the exhibition of paintings by Catherine Barnes and prints by Daphne Casdagli.

3 Festival. Saturday, July 6, 7.30pm. A Journey Through Time And Space, Southdowns Concert Band with The Walton Voices, Chichester Cathedral. The Southdowns Concert Band together with The Walton Voices present a fantastic concert to reflect a musical Journey through Time and Space, in the wonderful acoustics of Chichester Cathedral. The proceeds will be donated to Dementia Support (Sage House). The compere is Kate Mosse.

4 Festival. Saturday, July 6, 12 noon -1pm. Bogdan Vacarescu (Violin) & Julian Jacobson (Piano): The Ruins Of Athens, Amici Concerts, Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1TJ. Bogdan Vacarescu and Julian Jacobson return to Chichester with a stunning selection of beloved pieces and lost masterworks for violin and piano featuring music by Beethoven, Chopin and Castelnuovo-Tedesco. Programme to include Tartini – Devil’s Trill Sonata, Brahms - Hungarian Dance No 17 and Julian Jacobson’s composition Orang-u-Tango.

5 Festival. Saturday, July 6, 2pm, Chichester Library, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QJ. A Tribute To The Wit Of N F Simpson, 25 minutes. Free admission.

6 Festival. July 5, 9, 11, 7, 13, 7.45pm. Twelfth Night by William Shake-speare, directed by John Hyatt, The Pergola Open Air Theatre, New Theatre Productions, West Dean Gardens, West Dean near Chichester, PO18 0QZ. Also showing as part of the run on July 4, 6, 8, 10, 12. 7.45pm will be Tons Of Money by Will Evans + Valentine, adapted by Alan Ayckbourn, directed by Barbara Macwhirter.

7 Festival. Friday, July 5, 7.30pm. Angela Zanders (below) Piano Recital, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. The recital will include works by Rachmaninov, Berg and Cecilia McDowall, as well as Lili Boulanger, Debussy, Ravel and Poulenc.

8 Festival. Thursday, July 4, 6.30pm. Outrunning The Demons, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, Off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. Festival chairman Phil Hewitt will be in conversation with Chichester-based novelist Kate Mosse about his new book Outrunning The Demons, tales of extra-ordinary people who have overcome trauma and adversity through the peace and perspective that running can bring.

9 Festival. Saturday, July 6, 7.30pm. Rejoice!, St Richard Singers, St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Chichester, PO19 7AD. After their huge sell-out success last year, the St Richard Singers return to the Festival with REJOICE! Conducted by Jake Barlow.

10 Festival. Tuesday, July 9, 1.10pm. Alessandra Pompili And Einar Johannesson, Chichester Cathedral, PO19 1PX. Acclaimed international musicians Icelandic clarinettist Einar Johannesson and Italian pianist Alessandra Pompili join forces. Free admission.