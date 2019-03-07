10 things coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss

1 Dance. Chichester-based Lîla Dance offer a home performance of their new work The Hotel Experience at The Showroom at the University of Chichester on March 14 at 7.30pm.

2 Music. The Jigantics will be performing at The Selsey Club, Selsey on March 16. Organiser Julian Lindsey Clark said: “This will be a cosy 50-seat gig by the immensely-popular band who sold out last year at Selsey Town Hall. The last time The Jigantics performed in Selsey, the whole audience was alive and rocking from the very first note. Their sets include some beautiful soulful numbers too. Just great and at £10 each ticket, a snip. Please book tickets with me, julian.lindseyclark@gmail.com 07721 532711 and they are subject to remaining unsold, of course.” www.selseyfolkandmusicclub.co.uk.

3 Music. Another year, another tour. Paul Carrack is delighted to be so busy. “The gigs are all part of the mix, but the gigs have always been the lifeblood and fortunately it seems to be thriving at the moment.” The tour brings him to G Live, Guildford on March 8 and the Brighton Centre on March 16.

4 Theatre. Take That brought the house down when they joined the cast on stage in the Take That musical The Band the first time the show toured to Southampton’s Mayflower. Now the show is back at the venue for the final dates (March 12-16) on a tour which will have lasted 18 months. In the show, it’s 1992 and we meet five 16-year-old girls for whom ‘the band’ is everything. What follows is an emotional rollercoaster as the group of girls who were once inseparable reunite after 25 years apart and try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting the boy band whose music became the soundtrack to their lives.

5 Art. The little art gallery at West Wittering is marking its second anniversary with a retrospective exhibition over the weekend, Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10. Spokes-woman Linda Foskett said: “Please pop along and come and see the local art we will be exhibiting. We will be exhibiting original artwork from all the artists that have shown with us over the last year.” After the opening weekend, Retrospective II runs until April 19; opening times: 10.30am to 5pm, Thursday to Sunday, Rookwood Road, West Wittering, PO20 8LT.

6 Music. A group of University of Chichester students will be raising money for 4Sight Vision Support, a charity which helps people with sight loss, with their production of the Barry Manilow musical Copacabana at Bognor Regis’ Alexandra Theatre from Thursday to Saturday, March 7-9.

7 Music. One of Australia’s finest jazz musicians Brandon Allen (left) will be the guest on Friday, March 8 at La Havana Chichester. Also joining the Nic Saunders Trio will be the drummer for Ronnie Scott, Mark Fletcher and bassist Terry Pack. Music starts at 8.30pm with the support band. Entry on the door is only £10 with £5 for students. www.ticketsource.co.uk.

8 Cabaret. An evening of cabaret will be performed café style by Michael Mates and William Godfree at The Norfolk Hotel, Arundel on Friday, March 8 at 7pm. Tickets are £25 (to include a welcome drink and canapés) and are available from St Nicholas’ parish office on 01903 882262.

9 Theatre. Brighton Theatre Group – Youth are offering the high-school edition of Chicago. Performances are from Tuesday to Saturday, March 5-9 at 7.45pm; Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets from www.theoldmarket.com.

10 Comedy. WemsFest’s second Comedy Night of 2019 on Friday, March 8 features no fewer than five top comedians plus host, curator and MC Jeff Lane. Performers include Keith Platt. Comedy at The Club starts at 8pm.

Adam Ant confirms Brighton and Bexhill dates in December

Brighton Fringe 2019 wants you to “dare to discover”

Famous faces coming up at Chichester Festival Theatre

All thanks to mum and dad, says Brighton-bound superstar Peter Andre





Spine-chilling ghost story hits the Brighton stage

Petworth Town Band are looking for new recruits

Beverley Knight confirms Brighton date on songs of Stevie Wonder tour