10 things coming up in the Chichester and Bognor area

Things you won't want to miss

1 Art. In Homage To Alfred Wallis offers a Chichester exhibition and sale of more than 50 uncannily-authentic works in the style of Alfred Wallis. Artist Max Wildman uses the same materials and techniques as used by Wallis himself and presented in a variety of vintage frames. Oxmarket Gallery from March 26 to April 7.

2 Music. The Regis Organ and Keyboard Club will be meeting at the Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis on Sunday, March 31 at 2.30pm. Spokeswoman Susan Scott said: “The entertainment will be performed by not one, but two internationally recognised-players Michael Wooldridge and Byron Jones, together with singer Samara Stanton, international trombonist Tim Wade and drummer to the stars Dean Morris. Ticket price is £12.”

3 Talk. Tuesday, 2 April, 6pm., Mitre Lecture Theatre, University of Chichester. Kate Mosse reading from and discussing her new novel, The Burning Chambers. From the multi-million, number one bestselling author of Labyrinth and The Taxidermist’s Daughter comes The Burning Chambers, a story of love and betrayal, mysteries and secrets, conspiracies and divided loyalties.

4 Music. The Germany-based Notos Piano Quartet conclude the current series of Chichester Chamber Concerts in The Assembly Room in the Chichester Council House in North Street on Thursday March 28 at 7.30pm. Sindri Lederer (violin), Andrea Burger (viola), Philip Graham (cello) and Antonia Köster (piano) combine to offer Mozart – Piano Quartet in E flat K493; Françaix – Divertissement for Piano Quartet (1935); and Schumann – Piano Quartet in E flat Op Tickets for the Chichester Chamber Concerts from the CFT.

5 Music. In advance of their Festival of Chichester concert at the end of June, the 40-strong Hampshire Recorder Sinfonia is holding an open rehearsal at St Paul’s Church, Northgate on Saturday, March 30 from 7pm to 9.30pm to test the acoustic. The orchestra features seven different sizes of recorder from the tiny sopranino to the massive contrabass and for anyone unfamiliar with the sound of a recorder orchestra, this is a great opportunity to find out more. HRS will be playing a variety of music, including some of the items on the June programme. They would welcome an audience. You are invited to drop in for a while or stay the whole time. No charge. No need to book in advance. Just turn up at the door!”

6 Exhibition. This year’s Chichester Camera Club spring exhibition is once again promising a remarkable range of images. With free admission and free parking, the show is at Tangmere Village Centre, Malcolm Road, Tangmere, PO20 2HS on Saturday, March 30, 10am-5pm and Sunday, March 31, 10am-4pm. www.chichester-cameraclub.org.uk.

7 Music. Purcell and Britten will be on Wednesday, April 3 at 7.15pm in the Millennium Hall, Westbourne House School, PO20 2BH – an evening of music by two of Britain’s most evocative composers. Frances Gregory (above left), mezzo-soprano; Paul Grant, baritone and Andrew Hayman, piano will perform. Tickets on www.thenovium.org/nmh.

8 Theatre. The University of Chichester’s regional touring company has been on the road with a new production of Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5 The Musical. The tour concludes on Sunday, March 31 at 7.30pm in the Theatre Royal Winchester.

9 Music. The Chichester Singers perform Bach’s St Matthew Passion in Chichester Cathedral on Saturday, March 30. Tickets on chichestersingers.co.uk/buy-tickets. (lower circle)

10 Festival. Fishbourne Loves Books will once again be offering an all-day literary festival, on Saturday March 30. Authors who have agreed to speak include crime writer Elly Griffiths and Luke Jennings. More details about the event are available on www.fishbournelovesbooks.com.

Chichester City Band reaches finals of the National Brass Band Championships

"New creative heights" promised at 2019 Emsworth Arts Trail

Nova Scotia's Rose Cousins plays Brighton on tour

Southbourne will be Rachael McShane's last gig before her baby arrives

Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year

Nick Goss exhibition in Chichester