Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom will offer plenty of fun in Brighton

From the makers of Peppa Pig comes the BAFTA-award winning television animation live on stage! Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom – live on stage at Theatre Royal Brighton on Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17.

Spokeswoman Laura Poncia said: “Holly is a young Fairy Princess, who is still learning how to fly and her magic doesn’t always go quite according to plan. Her best friend, Ben the Elf, doesn’t have wings and he doesn’t do magic, but he runs very fast and flies on the back of Gaston the Ladybird. They live in the Little Kingdom, a tiny land where flowers and grass rise high above them and every day is an adventure.

“Join Ben and Holly, and their friends on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter. This beautiful story of elves, princesses and childhood innocence will delight all the family!

“Entertainment One’s (eOne) Ben and Holly’s Little Kngdom hails from the award-winning animation studio Astley Baker Davies, creators of the global preschool phenomenon Peppa Pig. Currently a top-rated show for pre-schoolers Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom airs daily on Nick Jr and on 5’s Milkshake and has picked up numerous accolades including a BAFTA award, British Animation Award and an Emmy Award.”

Tickets from Brighton Theatre Royal

www.atgtickets.com/brighton*

0844 871 7650*

*Booking fees apply. Calls cost up to 7p per minute, plus your phone company’s access charge

https://beta.atgtickets.com/show/ben-and-hollys-little-kingdom/theatre-royal-brighton

