Bizarre sights in Horsham at the frightfully fun Circus of Horrors

The spectacular and shocking Circus of Horrors is back with its latest show, Psycho Asylum.

The bizarre and hilariously gruesome phenomenon heads to Horsham’s Capitol on Tuesday, October 23 (7.30pm), with a selection of fantastic circus acts.

A spokesperson said: “This is a rock ’n’ roll rollercoaster of a show with a mainly original soundscape, performed with a forked tongue firmly in each cheek.”

Annually the Circus of Horrors plays at more than 100 UK theatres and this tour has expanded to take in festivals throughout the world including The Fuji Rock Festival in Japan (twice), the Wacken Festival in Germany plus shows in Chile, Uruguay, Holland, Belgium, Argentina, France, Italy, Ireland, Finland, Hong Kong and Moscow where it became the first UK Circus ever to perform in Russia.

“This is not the first time that The Circus of Horrors has created history though, as it became the only circus ever to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and the first circus to perform in London’s West End for over 100 years.

“The Circus Of Horrors’ appearances on various TV shows have turned what started as a cult show into a household name – taking the extreme to the mainstream. Its TV credits now also boast The X Factor, The Slammer, Daybreak, Fairground Attractions, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Body Shockers, Fake Reaction, This Morning, Ant & Dec, The One Show and A Royal Command Performance.”

Tickets cost £25. Call 01403 750220.

