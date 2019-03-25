Brighton Vegfest proves huge hit as it bids temporary farewell

The annual vegan festival VegfestUK returned to the Brighton Centre in style on its 10th anniversary in the city, playing host to around 8,500 attendees and around 210 stallholders over the weekend.

VegfestUK Brighton will take a break next year ahead of a “possible return in 2021” – but the event goes into its break from a position of strength.

Saturday saw 4,500 attendees (consisting of 3,800 visitors plus 700 exhibiting staff and workers); Sunday saw 4,000 attendees (consisting of 3,300 visitors plus 700 exhibiting staff and workers).

The show rounds off a “fantastic” 11 years in a row in Brighton for VegfestUK, who recently announced that they will not be running the event in 2020.

A spokesman said: “We love this city and its hunger for all things vegan, and we will never cease to appreciate its support for our shows since we first arrived in Brighton back in 2009.

“Thanks to all the individuals and organisations who have stood behind us through thick and thin to get this show running for a decade, and we hope you all cherish the good times with us and stay with us for many years to come.

“Highlights of this year’s event include a delectable range of vegan products from both independent and established businesses alongside a wide variety of merchandise and information from charities and campaigners, 18 globally inspired caterers serving vegan treats such as “to-fish” and chips, vegan burgers, Chinese, Indian, Caribbean and Jamaican, coupled with a series of chat-shows involving musicians, comedians and celebrities, dozens of talks on an extended range of subjects including health, fitness, veganic growing, radical veganism and activism, a new area looking at building a mass movement against speciesism, a rejuvenating selection of yoga, tai chi and chi kung sessions, a mature zone for older vegans and vegetarians, plus an art exhibition with exhibits centering animals and veganism.

“The organisers would like to extend particular thanks to this year’s show sponsors Encona Sauces as well as Yaoh hemp products.

“In addition, there is a particular round of praise for the Brighton Centre venue team. They have been wonderful. We’ve worked with this team for a decade now, many of whom were there for the early days. The saddest part about not coming back next year is that we won’t be working with the venue team. We look forward to our return in 2021.”

VegfestUK will now be taking a break from Brighton in 2020, with plans for a possible return in 2021. In the meantime, the organisers will focus on their two events at Olympia London, namely VegfestUK London on October 26 and 27 2019, followed by the brand-new Plant Powered Expo on February 1 and 2 2020.

Chichester City Band reaches finals of the National Brass Band Championships





"New creative heights" promised at 2019 Emsworth Arts Trail



Nova Scotia's Rose Cousins plays Brighton on tour



Southbourne will be Rachael McShane's last gig before her baby arrives



Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery explores the work of Harold Gilman in centenary year



Nick Goss exhibition in Chichester