Classic comedy in Durrington

Durrington Theatrical Society are staging Outside Edge from May 16-19 at the Barn, Field Place, with tickets £10 from 01903 872073, dtsbookings@yahoo.com or www.durringtontheatricalsociety.com.

Spokeswoman Pam Stringer said: “The local social cricket team are playing their arch rivals, the British Railways Maintenance Division Yeading East, and Roger, the captain, is having trouble getting a team together although he has no trouble ordering around his dutiful wife, Miriam.

“She makes ‘fantastic’ teas with or without the ‘non-compulsory’ help. As the match gets under way, it becomes apparent that for the team and their wives, marriage isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. And with one over-bearing wife, one possibly-adulterous husband, a girlfriend with an extremely-nervous disposition and a suave but lecherous cad, much hilarity ensues.

“The day builds to a climax where it seems that everything must change forever. But will it?”

