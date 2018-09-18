Comedy Beats return at Horley Cricket Club

Comedy Beats return to Horley Cricket Club on Saturday, September 22 for its fourth show at this venue.

Organiser Mark Coxon said: “The last one back in April was a sell out and we are hoping this one will be too. Myself and Gary, who I run Comedy Beats with, both grew up in Horley so it always feels a bit special putting on a show there.

“The opening act for this one is the instantly likable Marlon Davis. He is a storyteller who builds great routines out of everyday experiences. He talks a lot about being a dad, meeting his partner and turning his life around. Since beginning his career in comedy in 2005 he has been tour support for Michael McIntyre, Alan Carr and Kevin Bridges. His first major TV breakthrough came at the end of last year when he appeared on the Christmas Special of Live At The Apollo.

“After the first interval the vastly experienced and Comedy Beats favourite John Moloney will take to the stage. In 2006 he was included in Channel 4's One Hundred Greatest Stand Up's. Watching him perform is like watching a masterclass in stand up. He has a dry dispassionate delivery and excells at delivering droll one liners. In 2015 he won Outstanding Achievement in British Comedy at The UK Comedy Awards. He is an act not to be missed and I am over the moon to have him on the bill.

“Closing the show is the character act Troy Hawke. He is an erudite, home schooled 1930's throwback. Regarding himself as the Errol Flynn of the high street. He is educated, sophisticated and utterly clueless. He tackles modern issues head on in his uniquely, untimely manner. His self deprecating humour has earned him a place as a closing act in almost all the major comedy clubs in the country. This will be his fourth performance for Comedy Beats and I am sure there will be many more to come.

“The Compere for the evening is the wonderful Roger Monkhouse. Widely regarded as one of the best MC's on the circuit he has the ability to expertly cut between finely crafted material and outstanding improvisational skills. When he is not gigging he is also much in demand as a comedy writer for TV and radio and is a regular contributor to 8 Out Of 10 Cats. With Roger at the helm I know it will be a fantastic show.

“It all takes place at Horley Cricket Club on Saturday the 22nd of September. Doors open at 7.00 and the show starts at 8.00. Tickets are available direct from the venue, by calling 01293 784097 or by emailing enquiries@horleycricketclub.co.uk.”

