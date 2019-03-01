Comedy night coming up in Emsworth

WemsFest’s second Comedy Night of 2019 on Friday, March 8 features no fewer than five top comedians plus host, curator and MC Jeff Lane.

Spokesman Mark Ringwood said: “Comedy at The Club on Friday, March 8 at Emsworth Sports & Social Club includes the Bath Comedy Festival New Act 2017 Winner Sunjai Arif and the multi-talented Linda Larkin, aka Sam Savage who sticks on a wig and becomes Linda, finds herself with a husband called Terry, and a Guinea Pig called Dougal…..

“It also includes Gosport’s Nathan Eagle, reputed to be the funniest thing to come out of the town in many years, South Coast Comedian of the Year finalist Graeme Collard, and Keith Platt, a Yorkshire Al Murray whose food is laughter. Comedy at The Club starts at 8pm and tickets are just £10 available from the Club, Bookends (Emsworth), and www.wegottickets.com.”

