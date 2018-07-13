Connie’s Colander at Worthing and Chichester libraries

Oxford-based Human Story Theatre’s tour of Connie’s Colander ends on a high at Worthing and Chichester libraries this July.

Join them for a stripped back, no-frills approach to theatre intertwining a mother and daughter’s journey with dementia.

Connie is a retired domestic science teacher. Emily, her daughter, is enjoying hosting her first TV cookery show, Connie’s Colander, bringing her mother’s recipes on screen and up to date. The play traces the evolving relationship throughout their lives and the impact of Connie’s Alzheimer’s. Can their relationship and the TV show survive?

A spokesman said: “This play creates an atmosphere that is both intimate and informal which continues after the play with a 20-minute Q&A session, including input from guest specialists offering information and signposting to local services. The audience is encouraged to share their own experiences, both to offload and to help support fellow audience members.”

Performances are on Monday, July 23 at 6pm at Worthing Library and Tuesday, July 24 at 7pm at Chichester Library. Free tickets are available from Eventbrite.

